With architectural plans for renovating Westwood Junior High School underway, the district activated a student advisory group as part of its long-range improvement plans. Student volunteer members of the Panther Council met several times this spring and shared feedback from the student body at the school board’s May meeting.
The council started when Superintendent Wade Stanford formed a committee of student volunteers including two students from each grade, seventh through twelfth.
The process involved establishing norms, holding discussions and reviewing feedback. They met with architects planning new learning spaces at WJHS and held a Thought Exchange with fellow students.
Stanford told the board he invited student comments because their views are important.
“I think a lot of times we forget to listen to the students, and they’re impacted very greatly by what’s going on,” he said.
The council held discussions on teachers’ effectiveness in the classroom, characteristics of a great learning environment, and whether students feel as though they belong and feel valued at school.
During the Thought Exchange council members read through more than 500 comments submitted by other students and chose six issues to present to school board members at the May meeting.
Seniors Steven Diaz and Leslie Vigil discussed comments on the problem of teacher apathy and its significance.
“If you want students to be excited to learn, you have to be excited,” Diaz said. “To be honest, a lot of students who are here do not want to be here because it’s too early, so you have to bring them in to be a part of this great community we have.”
Sophomores Shannon Jackson and Rylee Yates spoke about the need for teachers to create an inclusive learning environment.
“You see teachers helping the smart people instead of helping the students who do need help,” Jackson said. “I feel like we all need to be equal in learning.”
Junior Ethan Garza shared a comment about the importance of recognizing depression in teens.
“I think it’s important that teachers be aware that depression and anxiety exist in teenagers,” Garza said. “Oftentimes when you see a student slacking off, sleeping in class, not trying, giving up, we often assume they just don’t care but that’s not always the case. Mental health is important, especially in a school setting.”
Seventh grader Jayana Coney brought up the need for teachers to help struggling students more.
Other thoughts addressed the need to prevent bullying, avoid favoritism and establish more equitable expectations in the classroom. Council members said that teachers’ expectations make some students feel excluded and others feel more stressed.
“I know a lot of kids who are held to a higher standard and it stresses them out,” freshman Lily Manges said.
Three board members, President Carolyn Booker, Vice President Jeff Cooper and Angela Choate responded to the council’s report.
Cooper said the board intends to launch a program that will improve districtwide standards in the upcoming school year. Both Cooper and Choate encouraged the students to get other students involved.
Booker asked the council how the ability to share their own and other students’ feelings made them feel.
“I think it’s amazing,” Manges said. “I’ve been to a lot of different schools that have said they were going to change things and they never did it, but it’s the fact that we’re here right now talking to everybody, and they’re listening, and we’re actually trying to change things and make a difference for the school.”
