Westwood Independent School District’s Superintendent Wade Stanford has been named as a State Finalist for 2023 Superintendent of the Year.
"The entire Westwood School community, from the board, to our devoted staff and aspiring students, bursts with pride as we celebrate Wade Stanford's well-deserved recognition as one of the esteemed final five contenders for TASB Superintendent of the Year,” said Dr. Carolyn Booker, President of the WISD Board of Trustees. “His unwavering commitment to excellence has ignited a flame of inspiration that fuels our collective journey towards educational greatness."
Stanford is one of five finalists. The other finalists are Martha Salazar-Zamora of Tomball ISD, Region 4; Jim F. Chadwell, Mountain-Saginaw ISD, Region 11; Sheri Blankenship, Hereford ISD, Region 16; and Jose Rafael Lopez, Kermit ISD, Region 18.
“My selection as one of the Top 5 Finalists for Texas Association of School Boards Superintendent of the Year is a testament to commitment, dedication, hard work and unnoticed efforts of the students, staff and community in Westwood ISD,” Stanford said.
Sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards, the SOTY program has recognized exemplary superintendents for excellence and achievement in educational leadership since 1984.
“Our goal with the Superintendent of the Year program is to honor the outstanding talent we have leading our Texas public schools,” said TASB Executive Director Dan Troxell. “Serving as a superintendent is one of the toughest yet most rewarding jobs in the world, and we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate these accomplished and committed leaders who do so much for our students.”
All superintendents whose school board is an active member of TASB are eligible to be nominated. Candidates are chosen for their strong leadership skills, dedication to improving educational quality in their districts, and commitment to public involvement in education.
The five finalists were selected by a TASB committee made up of school board members who interviewed 19 regional nominees put forward by Education Service Centers across the state. According to TASB, the candidates were evaluated on their work in improving student outcomes, developing a strong team-of-eight relationship, advocacy and their ongoing commitment to innovation and leadership.
The winner will be announced Friday, Sept. 29 and will receive an award underwritten by Balfour, the program sponsor.
Stanford was named 2023 Regional Superintendent of the Year by the Region 7 Education Service Center in June. According to Region 7, Stanford's visionary leadership has had a profound impact on WISD since assuming the role of superintendent in 2016.
Displaying an unwavering commitment to the district, students, staff and the broader community, Region 7 said Stanford has fostered remarkable success in academic achievement, student engagement, and community involvement. And that under his guidance, WISD has emerged as a beacon of excellence in education.
Reflecting on his seven-year tenure, Region 7 said Stanford has demonstrated a steadfast dedication to continuous improvement. And that through strategic hiring and providing support for exceptional campus leadership, he initiated a school turnaround process that propelled the district out of Improvement Required status.
"Mr. Stanford has done amazing things for Westwood ISD and has created many great opportunities for the district allowing it to grow,” said Britni Calzada, Westwood’s Public Relations Coordinator. “We are all so proud of him. I believe he has truly impacted Westwood ISD in the best way. It is an honor to work for him.”
Stanford joined Westwood ISD as superintendent in 2016. Prior to working at Westwood, Stanford served as the assistant superintendent of Marble Falls ISD for four years and has more than 38 years of education experience, including 24 in leadership roles.
Stanford has a bachelor’s degree from East Central University and holds a master’s in educational administration from The University of Texas at Arlington.
Under Stanford’s leadership in Westwood ISD, the district passed a bond program in 2021, the first in more than 40 years. He also developed a program to include student voice in district decisions known as the Panther Council.
Over the past year, he developed the district’s first police department to improve safety and security for Westwood’s students. He also established a mentorship program for first-year educators and increased the district’s accountability score to a B.
"Mr. Wade Stanford leads with such passion and what an honor it has been for me to have been on his Administrative Team,” said Brenda Bing, Westwood’s Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent. “Mr. Stanford's leadership, community involvement, advocating for education and vision for our district have definitely been exhibited over the past seven years. “Congratulations to Mr. Wade Stanford, very deserving and thank you for your innovation, love and compassion for our district and community."
