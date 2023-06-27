Westwood Independent School District’s Superintendent Wade Stanford was named 2023 Regional Superintendent of the Year by the Region 7 Education Service Center.
According to Region 7, Stanford's visionary leadership has had a profound impact on WISD since assuming the role of superintendent in 2016. Displaying an unwavering commitment to the district, students, staff and the broader community, Region 7 said Stanford has fostered remarkable success in academic achievement, student engagement, and community involvement. And that under his guidance, WISD has emerged as a beacon of excellence in education.
“On behalf of the Westwood ISD School Board, we are thrilled to hear the announcement that our esteemed Superintendent, Wade Stanford, has been recognized as the 2023 Region 7 Superintendent of the Year,” said Board President Dr. Carolyn Booker. “This prestigious accolade is a testament to Mr. Stanford's remarkable leadership, unwavering dedication and outstanding contributions to our district.”
Reflecting on his seven-year tenure, Region 7 said Stanford has demonstrated a steadfast dedication to continuous improvement. And that through strategic hiring and providing support for exceptional campus leadership, he initiated a school turnaround process that propelled the district out of Improvement Required status. Region 7 shared that Stanford facilitated collaborative learning opportunities, ensured access to high-quality instructional materials and encouraged data-driven decision-making among teachers, resulting in improved instruction and student outcomes.
“I am honored to represent the entire Westwood ISD community as the Region 7 Education Service Center Superintendent of the Year,” Stanford said. “This is truly a team award as our board of trustees, leadership team, staff, students, parents and community members do unbelievable work on a daily basis. Great teams achieve great success, and I’m blessed to be part of a school district that consistently strives for excellence.”
"Mr. Stanford's 'heart-led leadership' champions the purpose of ensuring that the members of the organization are compassionate and always thinking of others so every member can perform at their personal best," Booker said. "His love for the school community and his relentless pursuit of excellence continues to encourage and motivate everyone at Westwood ISD."
Sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards, the SOTY program has recognized exemplary superintendents for excellence and achievement in educational leadership since 1984.
Candidates are chosen for their strong leadership skills, dedication to improving educational quality in their districts, and commitment to public involvement in education.
All superintendents whose school board is an Active Member of Texas Association of School Boards are eligible to be nominated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.