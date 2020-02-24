Three school board positions will be contested in the May 2 election: Two in Westwood and one in Elkhart. The one-month window for filing to run closed last week.
Westwood
Newcomer Jeff Cooper filed to run in District 2 against incumbent Don Rice, who currently serves as school board president.
Cooper, a 20-year firefighter for the City of Palestine, graduated from Westwood and has children who attend Westwood schools. Cooper advocates student safety and campus improvements – with input from a range of residents. “I love being involved in the Westwood community,” he said.
Westwood's website reports that Rice has three children who graduated from Westwood. Rice practices at Agape Chiropractic in Palestine. He previously taught and coached at Cayuga and Hemphill before graduating Texas Chiropractor College in Pasadena. Rice did not respond to the Herald-Press.
District 5 incumbent Craig Nivens did not file for re-election; two newcomers, Bryan Jones and Marla Naylor, will vie for the seat.
Jones, a 10-year Westwood resident, is a managing partner and co-owner of Red Hat Rentals. He has children attending Westwood schools and wants to get more involved. “I really enjoy living in Westwood,” Jones said. “I really enjoy the people.”
Naylor, a retired Air Force veteran, graduated from Westwood in 1991. She served as superintendent of technical training classes in the Air Force, and is currently pursuing a doctorate in instructional design. She wants to improve the district by communicating with its residents. “I plan to be an active part of not only the school board, but all of Westwood, and help put Westwood back on top in education,” she said.
Ronnie Stanhope, District 6, will run unopposed.
For information about Westwood school board elections, visit westwoodisd.net, or call 903-729-1776.
Elkhart
In Elkhart, three candidates compete for Position 4, currently held by Krispen Rucker, who did not file for re-election. Newcomers DeWayne Walker and Tracy Tidrow are running against veteran school board member Charles McShan, who stepped down last year when the district hired one of his family members as a teacher and coach.
An Elkhart school board member of 10 years, McShan serves as pastor of Church of Glad Tidings in Palestine. He is also a retired U.S. Postmaster and Air Force sergeant. McShan has a grandchild attending Elkhart schools and wants to improve opportunities for career technical education in Elkhart.
Previously a human resources professional, Tidrow has two kids attending Elkhart schools. Since moving to Elkhart, she has served as a substitute teacher and volunteer, and started the Watch D.O.G.S. (Dads of Great Students) at the elementary school. The national program provides male role models in student activities.
If elected, Tidrow wants to improve communication and inclusion among administrators, parents, teachers, students, and community members. at Elkhart schools. “I will be a spirited advocate for all, and work to continue the positive momentum of our great school district,” she said. (Improve communication and inclusion with whom?)
Walker has a degree in accounting and 12 years' experience in business management. He wants to contribute his expertise in financial reports and budgets. He wants to give students and teachers “the tools they need to be successful,” and help the district continue to advance.
Incumbents Stephen Hamm, Position 7; and Joe Estes, position 5, are unopposed.
For information about the Elkhart school board elections, visit elkhartisd.org, or call 903-764-2592.
Palestine
Palestine schools will cancel elections, as no one filed to run against Michael Bennet, Position 1; and Stanley Sokolowski, Position 2. Bennet currently serves as president; Sokolowski serves as secretary. For information about Palestine's board of trustees, visit palestineschools.org, or call 903-731-8000.
Voters must register 30 days before an election. The last day to register to vote in the May 2 election is April 2. Early voting will occur at the Westwood and Elkhart administration buildings from April 20-28.
Residents who have moved must update their registrations, either online at votetexas.gov, or at the Anderson County Elections Office in the Courthouse Annex, 703 North Mallard St., Suite 116.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.