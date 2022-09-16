EDITOR’S NOTE: This article was submitted by Marketing Communications Interns students at Westwood Independent School District.
Westwood Independent School District takes safety seriously and is pleased to introduce Mike Hoyt, its new Director of Safety.
As a former Dallas Police Officer, Hoyt has worked undercover, streets, boats, patrol and was promoted to sergeant. He has trained his fellow officer, companies, schools and many others about the importance of safety.
Hoyt was inspired to pursue a career in law enforcement by his youth director, an officer in the Dallas Police Department.
Hoyt would often join him on ride alongs and began his career at the Hunt County Sheriff’s office in July 1991, at the age of 21. He later joined the Dallas Police Department.
After retiring in June 2022, Hoyt never thought he would be back to work. But after meeting with WISD, he was soon asked to become the district’s new Director of Safety.
Hoyt said he is “very passionate about active shooter safety and about school safety.”
Hoyt said many people ask him ‘How can we stop this? What can we do?’
Hoyt said he believes there is a way, as long as we all work together, because it will take everyone's help. He said many people just talk, saying ‘Well I would have done this,’ and ‘I would have done that,’ but there are few people that will actually take action and do something. Hoyt plans on making a difference. He said he will help continue the protection of WISD students. Improving safety on the campuses will allow all students to have a successful and peaceful learning environment. Safety plays a big part in the school, and Hoyt said he is the one for the job.
