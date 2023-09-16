Westwood student's artwork earns scholarship

Extreme temperatures and drought can prove to be a knockout punch for old, established hardwood trees, and a few years ago the combination spelled the end for many trees in our area. One victim was a big old oak on the property of State Farm Insurance on Highway 79. Fearing that the huge dead tree could fall or drop limbs on communication lines, owner Brett Weisenburn hired someone to take it down. However, after cutting off some of the major limbs, the man never returned to finish the job. Looking at the now-barren skeleton of the oak, Weisenburn had an idea.
"I thought, 'looks like this could be something, in the hands of the right chainsaw artist'," Weisenburn said.
Weisenburn decided to approach Westwood High School art teacher Jessica Puckett with a scholarship offer for the student who came up with the best proposal for transforming the eyesore into something creative.
Puckett put the word out in her classes and nine entries were submitted. The winning design by WHS junior Nataly Gonzales, an Art III student this semester, and granddaughter of Dave Gonzales, was rewarded with a $500 scholarship.
Nataly was recently presented with a check at the State Farm office.
Gonzales' design features a nature theme with a huge dogwood blossoms and a snake. Puckett was not surprised by her win.
“Anything Nataly touches, she can do,” Puckett said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.