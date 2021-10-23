Sixty years ago, the building that housed Westwood High School served students well, but a lack of improvements since the 1960s is now affecting student learning. The campus, now home to Westwood Junior High, sprawls out among four or more buildings but offers minimal space and resources for activities considered standard at other schools.
The proposed $38 million bond issue provides funding that addresses district-wide safety, accessibility, academics and maintenance. Renovation and expansion at the junior high campus is a focus of the package and can have the most impact on student achievement.
A small group of two students, a teacher and the campus principal spoke with the Herald-Press this week to describe the junior high’s most challenging issues — from campus crowding to limited utilities to loss of instructional time.
Some circumstances at WJH are unheard of at other public schools. For more than a year, students have eaten lunch while sitting in the gym’s bleachers. The junior high has three different lunch periods, but the cafeteria was too small for each group of roughly 70 students to eat with adequate social distancing.
“We are eating in the gym because there is not enough space in the cafeteria because of COVID,” said eighth grade student Abigail Ferretiz.
Students are used to the routine, however. They walk to the cafeteria to buy their lunches then bring them to the gym, where they usually eat while a physical education class takes place on the gym floor.
They’ve also adjusted to the lack of classroom space. Nearly all the junior high students attend a daily elective class at the high school across the street.
“We have eight classes at the high school and back throughout the day, so we do lose time because they have that transition,” said Principal Sonya Brown.
A teacher walks the class across Panther Boulevard for safety, which requires an extra three minutes each way. Students are allowed four more minutes to transition to classes once they return to the junior high, where they also have to rush.
Eighth grade student Benjamin Cochran, for example, belongs to the junior high band and walks to the high school every day for class.
“The reason we had to move out of that [junior high band hall] is because it was so cramped,” Cochran said. “I say they should expand the hallways because during the passing periods it’s like really cramped and you can barely get by.”
Students sometimes do not get the chance to use the restrooms during passing periods because restrooms are located in the two larger buildings but not the cafeteria or band hall.
“Students are rarely prepared when they get to class,” said Cassie Huddleston, eighth grade math teacher.
Outdated furniture, limited desktop areas, and lack of electric outlets are also not conducive to learning. Most classrooms have one or two electric outlets per room, which limits technology use.
“Some of our classrooms have smart boards; some don’t,” Brown said.
Science and art classrooms — with no sinks or plumbing and few electric outlets — are perhaps the most limited. The eighth grade science teacher fills buckets with water in the janitor’s closet and students wash beakers in the restrooms. Seventh grade students, who study life science, don’t do dissections because they don’t have a laboratory.
Staff development, which also requires internet services, is also challenging. Brown said the junior high library is the best place to hold teacher inservices, but the space is small and can’t allow teachers to bring their classes to the library.
Ferretiz said the junior high campus should have more and larger classrooms with better furniture and technology.
“Mainly this school just needs to be renovated,” Ferretiz said.
“I agree,” Cochran said.
For information about the bond election, visit www.westwoodisd.net.
