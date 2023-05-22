Westwood's Gante wins Palestine Toyota giveaway

Friday night's graduation at Westwood High School concluded with dramatic flair as Palestine Toyota awarded a Toyota Corolla to a very lucky graduating senior through their Driven to Succeed program.
Jazmin Gante was eighth in line out of ten finalists to press the remote button and finally hear the horn sounding off and signaling her as the big winner. The look of disbelief on her face, as well as the excited running dance she performed told the entire story of her big win.
"I think this is the first year we've had this kind of drama," said Westwood Superintendent Wade Stanford. "The first year it went to the very first person in line. Last year I believe it was the fourth. Jazmin was almost at the end of the line!"
The giveaway is the third for Palestine Toyota at Westwood High School. Last week the dealership gave away a car for the fifth year at Palestine High School.
"This is an event that I hold dear to my heart," said Palestine Toyota Dealer Principal Chuck Eldridge. "Each year our Family at Palestine Toyota gives away a car to one student with perfect attendance at each of the two largest local schools. This year's Westwood contest was one for the record books. Not a record for our company, but for the students. They earned scholarships and grants totaling more than $300,000."
Indeed it was an incredible year for Westwood seniors, not the least of which was Gante, who not only was able to drive away free and clear in her Corolla, but was also given $1,500 in gas from Kim's Convenience Stores and $300 to purchase insurance from Chick-fil-A.
"Thank you Westwood ISD for always stepping up," Eldridge said. "It matters to our community and our kids. Your example is exemplary."
For more about Palestine Toyota or Driven to Succeed visit www.palestinetoyota.com.
