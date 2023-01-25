A program offered by Necole’s Learning Academy and Workforce Solutions of East Texas offers career training for healthcare jobs at minimal cost to some applicants. Qualifying job seekers can apply at Workforce Solutions in Palestine, Athens or Jacksonville to enroll in courses and receive assistance.
Nicole’s Learning Academy started in Longview about two decades ago and has expanded across the region with offices in Garland and Jacksonville. Job seekers interested in participating are encouraged to apply through a Workforce Solutions office or online at www.easttexasworkforce.org.
Financial aid is funded by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, a landmark legislation designed to improve America’s workforce that was implemented in 2014 during President Obama’s Administration.
Workforce Solutions of East Texas serves 14 counties in the region, including Anderson, Henderson and Cherokee counties. The organization offers services for job seekers and employers. Training support allows newly certified employees to gain experience on the job
Cathey Heitman, Area One Operations Manager for East Texas Workforce Solutions, said the agency’s partnership with Necole’s Learning Academy offers affordable options for healthcare education and can serve as an alternative to community college programs.
“Nicole’s is a lower-cost option for people trying to get into the healthcare industry,” Heitman said. “Once they qualify with us that gives them the opportunity to access all kinds of education and training.”
Necole’s Learning Academy offers certification for certified nursing assistants, medical billing and coding, physical therapy and medication aides, pharmacy technicians, phlebotomy, chiropractic assistants, veterinary technicians, radiologic technicians and sterile processing technicians.
Some of the courses are taught on site at one of the Necole’s Learning Academy locations, while others may be available online.
Applying for the program involves completing an application and taking required tests. Once accepted to the WIOA program, participants may receive financial support for tuition, books, transportation, and childcare expenses.
“Our ultimate goal is to help them be successful in the labor market and be able to pursue those positions,” she said.
Heitman said there is a large demand for healthcare workers who are certified and have some experience, but candidates with no experience need on the job training, which is also available.
“There are a lot of positions out there, but a lot of them won’t qualify because they don’t have the training that’s needed,” Heitman said. “It’s a huge market.”
East Texas Workforce Solutions is located at 500 E. Murchison St. in Palestine.
For information visit www.easttexasworkforce.org or call 903-212-9982.
