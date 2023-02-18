World War II veteran and former radio broadcaster George Lester turned 97 years young Thursday and celebrated the occasion by doing what he does best; entertaining others.
Lester and several of his good friends from Legacy at Town Creek joined the Palestine Noon Lions Club at the Redlands Hotel where he entertained the club with music from a bygone era. He takes every opportunity to sing for his fellow residents at Legacy and, as the Palestine Lions discovered, it is easy to still hear the golden voice from Lester’s lifetime of radio broadcasting and entertaining.
Joining Lester for the afternoon concert were Army veteran David Calloway, Retired Air Force Colonel Kempner “Bear” Gleason and retired Deputy Sheriff and former Texas Swing band leader “Wild Bill” May.
“These guys were so excited to go to the Lions Club and have a fine meal at the Redlands,” said Legacy Assistant Administrator Mike Ezzell. “There was a full house yesterday and the Lions gave them a very warm reception.”
Following his Marine enlistment, which saw him stationed at Pearl Harbor during World War II, Lester worked for Civil Service at Red River Arsenal in New Boston, Texas and Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama for a total of seven years. In 1953 Lester became a radio announcer and spent the next four decades on the air in major markets including San Antonio, Seattle, New Orleans, Omaha, and Houston.
As far as turning 97 goes, Lester is taking it in stride.
“A lot of people my age don’t feel good and don’t get around very well,” Lester said. “But I feel great. I’m blessed with good health, and I enjoy every day.”
Singing and entertaining is a big part of Lester’s ongoing positive outlook. Having memorized over 150 songs during his time in the entertainment world, he love’s sharing his talent with old and new friends. Singing for the Lions Club Thursday was the icing on his 97th birthday cake.
“I just love meeting people and getting to know them,” Lester said. “Life is too short to miss out on knowing the people around you.”
Happy Birthday Mr. Lester. Here’s to many more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.