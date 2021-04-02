On Healthy Kids Day, children can hunt for Easter eggs and run around looking like them, too. Palestine YMCA, Palestine Regional Medical Center, and 10 other sponsors are hosting Easter egg hunts for three age groups and a Color Me Fun Run at the Alex Patel YMCA Soccer Complex.
Cindy Piersol, chief executive officer of the Palestine YMCA, said the outdoor event will allow for social distancing, and hopes families will engage in activities they feel comfortable participating in.
“We were not able to hold the event last year, so we’re very excited to be holding this event again,” Piersol said. “People can spread out whatever their level of comfort.”
Festivities begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 3. Families can park at the complex free of charge then visit vendor tables, which offer information and fun games. Free drinks and snacks will be available.
Egg hunts take place on separate soccer fields throughout the complex to allow different age groups plenty of room to spread out. Walmart donated more than 20,000 Easter eggs, and several YMCA volunteers and staff members have been stuffing them for weeks.
Egg hunts begin at 10 a.m., with each hunt held on different fields. The egg hunt for infants 9 months to 2 years begins at 10 a.m.; the hunt for children of 3 to 6 years is at 10:15 a.m.; and the hunt for 7 to 10 year olds start at 10:30 a.m..
The Color Me Fun Run is another free, voluntary event. At 11 a.m. participants run in a large loop around the complex. Volunteers stationed at 10 gates along the loop throw an Eco-friendly color powder on runners as they pass through. Runners are covered in a variety of colors when they reach the finish line.
“This entire event is to encourage well-being for families and spending active time together,” said Jeremy Janz, YMCA’s chief operations officer. “This is their chance to get out and enjoy the Easter activities outdoors.”
Roughly 20 YMCA volunteers will participate. People interested in helping can register to volunteer at the YMCA prior to the event.
Healthy Kids Day is a nationwide YMCA event that allows kids and families to engage in fitness.
Becky Falconer, growth and outreach director at PRMC, said the hospital is sponsoring the event to promote its mission of "making communities healthier."
"Good health starts at a young age," Falconer said. "What better way to support our mission than by sponsoring Healthy Kids Day?"
Janz called the event the YMCA’s “summer kick-off.”
“Swim lessons and summer day camp are right around the corner,” he said.
YMCA representatives will provide registration forms for summer camp and applications for swimming lesson scholarships.
Event sponsors include, PRMC, Palestine Toyota, Contemporary Catering, Prosperity Bank, Allen Family Dentistry, Septic King, Limitless Insurance, Willow Creek Chiropractic, and Jocelyn’s Donuts. Walmart donated all the plastic Easter eggs, and Sharon Grizzle donated money to buy all the candy.
For information on Healthy Kids Day, visit the YMCA online at www.palestineymca.org or call 903-729-3139.
