Two escaped inmates remain on the run after escaping from Leon County Friday.
The inmates, Kevin Anthony Kahler, 36, and Kevin Webb, 33, escaped from custody from Leon County Sheriff’s Office sometime Friday afternoon. The two inmates were jail trustees working the area of County Road 305 and the IH-45 feeder road when they walked off the job.
Webb is about 5’8” and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Kahler is 5’9” and weighs 145 pounds. He has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.
The community should assume these men are armed and dangerous and should take precautions to ensure safety should they encounter these suspects. They are no longer believed to be in Anderson County.
Calls to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office for an update on this case on Monday, Aug. 9 were unreturned as of press time.
At lease one of the inmates was believed to have been in Anderson County Friday night, leading law enforcement on a high speed chase through Palestine.
On Friday at approximately 4 p.m., the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Palestine-based Sergeant Phillip Davis reported he was in pursuit of a possible stolen vehicle, a silver 2021 Ford F-150 pick-up truck. The truck was reported stolen from a gas station in Conroe.
Webb is believed to be the alleged driver of the truck.
Davis spotted the truck on US-79, on the west side of Palestine and pursued it to the east side of the city where the truck stopped. Davis stopped behind the truck, the driver then accelerated in reverse, striking Davis’ vehicle and disabled it.
Davis fired his pistol at the truck, striking it several times. The truck fled the scene, traveling east of US-79. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to assist Davis.
The truck was located abandoned in a remote wooded area east of US-79, near the old Alcoa plant.
An extensive, multi-agency search of the area was unsuccessful in locating the driver of the stolen truck. The owner of the truck reported a .45 caliber pistol was in the truck at the time it was stolen. The pistol was not found in the vehicle when the truck was recovered.
The Texas Rangers responded to conduct the criminal investigation of the assault on Davis and are assisting the LCSO. The Texas Rangers are the lead agency in the assault on Davis. All inquiries concerning this investigation should be directed to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in both investigations.
The Palestine Police Department, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice mounted united, tracking dogs, investigators and command staff, the Jacksonville Police Department, the DPS aircraft division and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office all assisted with Friday night’s search in Anderson County.
Anyone with information about these inmates and their location should contact the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 903-536-2749. All inquiries concerning this investigation should be directed to the LCSO. In an emergency, dial 9-1-1.
