Anderson County Master Gardeners are holding a Fall Vegetable Garden Program Thursday, Aug. 18, at 1855 Restaurant in Palestine. The public is invited to attend the free program taught by Joe Masabni, PhD, a small acreage farming and vegetable specialist with Texas A&M Research Center in Dallas.
Common fall vegetables include beans, broccoli and carrots, can be started in August and must be harvested by mid-November.
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. The program lasts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a lunch break from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
The program is sponsored by the Anderson County Master Gardeners through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agency. Topics include soil preparation, planting guides, insect and disease control, frost dates and watering, and irrigation.
Master Gardener President Pat Jolly said many Anderson County residents are interested in growing their own vegetables successfully to avoid food supply shortages.
“We really need to educate the public on how to grow their own vegetables.” she said
According to Jolly, under and over watering are two areas that local gardeners struggle with.
Masabni brings 30 years of experience and education in agriculture and has practiced agriculture in Texas for more than a decade. In addition to addressing topics, the professor can answer questions and will provide tips and tricks that have helped him grow vegetables successfully.
Masabni co-authored the book “Fall Vegetable Gardening Guide for Texas” available on the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension website, which explains that managing a fall garden differs from a spring garden and requires different techniques.
Jolly said because of his research, all the techniques Masabni recommends for vegetable gardening in the region are “tried and true.”
Attendees can pre-register for the event by calling the Extension Office at 903-723-3735.
The presentation is held in memory of Master Gardeners Lynn O’Daniels and Ray Squires.
