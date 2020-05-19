The Neches Lady Tigers and Grapeland Sandiettes were both represented on the 2019-20 TGCA basketball All-State Team.
Neches juniors Kacie Kimbrough and Lexi Rogers were the two Lady Tigers selected to the 1A team.
Rogers was also named Co-Player of the Year of District 28-1A. Rogers was a threat on the offensive end for the Lady Tigers as she constantly found herself leading Neches in scoring.
She averaged 14 points through district play, which included her 20-point effort against Apple Springs on Jan. 31. That game followed her 19-point night against Kennard (both were wins). The junior guard went down with an injury in their third-round playoff matchup against LaPoynor, which gave a blow to the team's spirit.
Kacie Kimbrough was the lone representative for Neches on the All-District first-team. Kimbrough helped shoulder the scoring load many nights Rogers wasn't on. Kimbrough averaged 15 points per game and had a pair of 20-point outings against Wells and West Hardin.
Grapeland's Teira Jones, Jessie Payne and Kenya Woods represented the Sandiettes on the 2A All-State team.
Jones was also named the MVP of the district and named to the TABC All-State Girls' team.
Woods was the defensive anchor for the Sandiettes as she was named Defensive Player of the Year for District 20-2A.
Payne was also named first-team All-District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.