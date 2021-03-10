ALDINE – Four conesuctive wins over top-20 ranked opponents has put the Grapeland Sandies back in the state title game for the first time in 36 years.
It didn't take long for the Sandies to display their offensive firepower Tuesday night at the Campbell Center in Aldine.
Grapeland scored the game’s first 13 points and ran out to a 23-2 lead. It was one of the more dominant stretches displayed during this postseason. And it was a stretch the Schulenburg Shorthorns was unable to overcome as the Sandies finished them off, 75-60.
Grapeland improved to 29-1 and will meet Clarendon, a 68-47 winner over Lipan, in the state final at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Just as explosive as the Sandies proved to be on offense, their full-court trap gave the Shorthorns fits throughout the first half.
Grapeland held a 38-22 lead at halftime. However, Schulenburg would adjust early in the third quarter – scoring the first six points of the second half, eventually pulling within 46-39 on a pair of free throws with 5:21 remaining in the quarter.
But Grapeland answered with a 17-2 surge that included four 3-pointers, including three by Riley Murchinson. The run blew the game open for good as the Sandies advanced to their first state title game since 1985.
Murchinson paced the Sandies with 23 points, Cadarian Wiley had 21 and BJ Lamb added 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.