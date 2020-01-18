PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats had their district home opener spoiled Friday night in a 50-42 loss against Mexia.
Quinton Cook led the Wildcats in points with eight. Dreyon Barrett, Enoch Fatade and Eric Carthen each contributed seven .
The Wildcats return to District 19-4A action Tuesday on the road against Madisonville.
District 20-3A
Elkhart 42, Westwood 35
WESTWOOD – The Elkhart Elks outlasted the Panthers in a Friday night rivalry game at Westwood High School.
Elkhart's Ky Thomas had a team-high 18 points, while David McMorris added 15.
Bri'Darian Hunt had the game-high of 22 points on the night.
Westwood is back home Tuesday night as they host Teague. The Elks travel to Crockett Tuesday.
Frankston 47, Teague 42 (OT)
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians bounced back from a slow offensive third-quarter to force overtime in their 47-42 district win over Teague Friday.
The Indians outscored Teague 16-10 in the fourth before beating them in overtime 8-3. Cael Bruno and Brink Bizzell both finished with 16 on the night.
Frankston will host the Buffalo Bison Tuesday night.
District 20-2A
Grapeland 87, Lovelady 69
The Grapeland Sandies extended their win streak to six following their 87-69 win over Lovelady Friday night.
Austin Driskell led the Sandies in scoring with 27 points. BJ Lamb added 18 on the night. Deco Bryant contributed another 16, while Keizion Ashford dropped 13 on the night.
The Sandies (23-1, 4-0) continue their district Tuesday against the Slocum Mustangs.
Slocum 61, Latexo 32
SLOCUM – The Slocum Mustangs closed out homecoming with a 61-32 district win over Latexo Friday.
Josh Ives led the Mustangs in scoring with 17 on the night.
The Mustangs (18-5, 4-0) will host the Grapeland Sandies Tuesday night for rights to sole possession of the district lead.
District 19-2A
Cayuga 46, Kerens 42
KERENS – The Cayuga Wildcats opened district Friday by edging Kerens 46-42.
Spencer Calcote led the Wildcats in scoring with 16 points.
Cayuga (13-4, 1-0) will host Frost Tuesday in their district home opener.
District 28-1A
Neches 73, Oakwood 41
NECHES – The Neches Tigers took down the Oakwood Panthers Friday night behind high scoring efforts from a few players.
Neches' Aaron Deckard had a game-high 22 points, followed by John Snider and Carlos Quistian who both had 19.
Oakwood's Jeremiah Sargent and Key'Undre Davis both had 17 for the Panthers.
The Tigers (15-7, 6-2) hit the road Tuesday for a battle against Wells.
Oakwood will be on a bye Tuesday.
