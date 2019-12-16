Palestine Wildcats
FAIRFIELD – The Palestine Wildcats went 3-1 this past weekend at the Fairfield basketball invitational.
Their final Saturday match came in a 75-35 victory over Bryan Rudder that secured the silver bracket championship. Their only tournament loss came against top-ranked Arglye.
The Wildcats will travel to play Whitehouse Tuesday evening. Freshman is up first at 5 p.m. with junior varsity and varsity to follow.
Troup 47, Elkhart 42
FRANKSTON – The Elks Elks lost in Saturday's semifinal game against Troup, 47-42, in the Frankston varsity invitational. Ky Thomas led the Elks in scoring with 20. Cade Starr followed with 15 points.
Neches 72, Elkhart 47
FRANKSTON – The Neches Tigers took third place in the Frankston tournament following their 15-point victory over the Elks Saturday. Cade Starr led the Elks in scoring with 14 points. Ky Thomas added another 11. Thomas also earned all-tournament honors with his three-day performance. Neches individual stats were not reported.
The Elks will be on a bye Tuesday night. Neches will travel to LaPoynor Tuesday for a district match against the Flyers.
Tuesday Games:
Westwood at Cross Roads, 5 p.m. JV, 7:30 p.m. V
Frankston v. Alto, 5 p.m. JV, 7:30 p.m. V
Oakwood at Wells
Cayuga at Trinidad, 7:30 p.m. tipoff
Slocum at Joaquin, 5 p.m. JV, 7:30 p.m. V
