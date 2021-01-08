HIGH SCHOOLS
ALL-PINE EMPIRE
VOLLEYBALL
The Elite squad
Palestine Ladycats
Rylie Schwab, Freshman
Libero
Stats: 88 pts scored from the serving line, 240 digs and 445 service receptions.
Accolades: Co-Newcomer of the year for District 17-4A
Coach's comments: Rylie was in every play of every game for us, as a Freshman she was a massive part of what we did. She kept her composure in tough situations and made some incredible plays.
Monique Thompson, Junior
Setter/Outside Hitter
Stats: 125 kills, 199 digs, 129 pts from the serving line and 196 assists.
Accolades: 1st team all District for District 17-4A
Coach's comments: Monique did an incredible job in both her roles this season. She was a 6 rotation player for us. She really came into her own as a hitter and that was so fun to see.
Westwood Lady Panthers
Jaci Weston, Senior
Outside Hitter
Stats: 131 kills, 17 blocks, 76 digs and 24 aces
Accolades: 1st team All-District for District 20-3A
Coach's comments: Jaci was an all around player for us. She led a young team and the improvements we made were incredible. Her ability to control a game and encourage teammates puts her in a category of her own. I'm more impressed with the growth she made as a leader and I know that alone will carry her far at the next level. Jaci is a type of student-athlete you will never forget coaching and I wish her nothing but success at the next level.
Elkhart Lady Elks
Kassidy Thomas, Soph.
Middle Blocker
Accolades: 1st team All-District for District 20-3A
Coach's comments: “Kassidy has improved throughout the year being our power hitter. She is determined to improve on consistency in her hitting. Looking forward to what she is capable of becoming.”
Brandi Cain, Senior
Outside Hitter
Accolades: 1st team All-District for District 20-3A
Coach's comments: “During the season Brandi improved not only as a volleyball player but as a leader. She was the player that we could go to when we needed a play. She was also the player that stepped up when needed as one of the team's leaders.”
Frankston Maidens
Abbie Ramsey, Senior
Setter
Accolades: District 21-2A Most Valuable Player
Coach's comments: Head coach Lisa Hokit described Ramsey as the leader and motivator of the team as she helped guide the Maidens to their first playoff birth since 2009 and a district title.
Tia Billingsly, Junior
Outside Hitter
Accolades: 1st team All-District for District 21-2A
Coach's comments: “Tia is a great asset on and off the court, she had 284 kills in district and 346 kills on the season. She is a good role model for her peers and is accountable in and out of the gym.”
Cayuga Ladycats
Briley Shaw, Senior
Libero
Accolades: District 21-2A MVP Setter
Grace Gotcher, Soph.
Middle Hitter
Accolades: District 21-2A MVP Hitter
Oakwood Lady Panthers
Shaylin Keefer, Middle Blocker
Accoaldes: District 21-1A MVP Blocker
Jacee Youngblood, Libero
Sophomore
Accolades: District 21-1A Co-Newcomer of the Year
Neches Lady Tigers
Kacie Kimbrough, Senior
Middle Blocker
Stats: 409 Kills, 265 digs, 63 blocks, 84 aces
Accolades: TGCA All-State Player, All-State Tournament team, District 21-1A Most Valuable Player
Coach's comments: “Kacie is an explosive hitter that turns heads. She’s the kind of player you can depend on to end the play, and we’ll definitely miss that next year. She puts up a huge block and is excellent across the back row, as well. I’m so excited that she will be continuing her volleyball career at the University of Texas at Tyler next year. It’s an honor well-deserved.”
Lexi Rogers, Senior
Middle Blocker
Stats: 265 kills, 266 digs, 46 aces, 36 blocks
Accolades: District 21-1A MVP Hitter, All-State Tournament team, State Tournament 1A MVP, TGCA All-State honoree
Coach's comments: “Lexi has been solid for us this season, both offensively and defensively. She keeps teams on their toes by being able to attack with both power and finesse. She puts up a strong block and is an amazing back row player, as well.”
Emily Hill, Senior
Setter
Stats: 1028 assists, 206 digs, 90 aces, 18 blocks
Accolades: District 21-1A MVP Setter, All-State Tournament team, TGCA All-State honoree
Coach's comments: “Setters don’t usually get much glory, but Emily has been such a vital part of this team’s success. She is a leader and runs our entire offense smoothly and consistently. Next year’s setter will have some big shoes to fill.”
Raegan Hill, Senior
Outside Hitter
Stats: 247 kills, 74 aces, 142 digs
Accolades: District 21-1A MVP Server, TGCA All-state honoree, All-State tournament team
Coach's comments: “Raegan is so dependable on the outside. She’s a smart hitter that is good at taking feedback and making adjustments mid-game. She can put the ball anywhere she wants with that deceptive left hand, and is so good at finding holes on the floor.”
Nayeli Quistian, Senior
Libero
Stats: 266 digs
Accolades: District 21-1A Defensive Player of the Year, TGCA All-State honoree
Coach's comments: “I am so proud of the defense we played this year, and Nayeli is a huge part of that, spending almost the entirety of every game on the back row, as libero. She is a hard worker and is so good at reading hitters. She constantly amazes me, the way she knows where to line up defensively with every hit.”
Editor's Note: Second team members will be released Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.