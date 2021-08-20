EUSTACE – The Cayuga Ladycats swept their Thursday slate at the Eustace varsity volleyball invitational.
The Ladycats marched through their competition Thursday against Winona, Kerens and Grand Saline. They swept Winona – 25-13, 25-14 – before sweeping Kerens – 25-14, 25-17. Grand Saline presented their toughest battle of the day, though Cayuga was still able to emerge victorious in three sets – 25-18. 22-25, 15-10.
Cayuga returns to the court Saturday for gold bracket play. Opponents will be finalized following Friday's pool play.
