Palestine senior Danna Navarro walked away with an early graduation present Friday afternoon as the winner of a brand new Toyota during Palestine Toyota’s annual Driven to Succeed Program.
With graduation two weeks away, Navarro turned in the keys of her 2008 Nissan Altima for a 2023 Toyota Corolla LE.
“I’m shaking right now,” Navarro said after she won her new car. “It’s a crazy feeling to have a brand-new car. I was so scared. The whole time I kept hoping this was the right key to choose. It was unreal.”
Students have been working towards this day for much of the school year. Seniors earned an entry for every six-week period they had perfect attendance. Once the entries were collected, they were put in a lotto cage. Students were assigned a number this year and waited for Palestine Toyota General Manger Chuck Eldridge to call them down to the field.
Navarro was the last name to be called to the field. From there, Eldridge had the students throw their numbers back into a bucket and randomly select a number once again. They were put in order according to the number they drew.
Navarro was the third student in line. She watched patiently as two other students approached the table and selected their keys. Fortunately for her, their keys didn’t sound the car’s alarm to indicate they had chosen the correct key.
With key numbers five and seven selected, Navarro chose to go with four. It was the winning key.
“At first I couldn’t believe this was happening to me,” Navarro said. “I want to thank everyone who was a part of this program for giving us this opportunity. I’m very grateful for everybody.”
Not only did Navarro walk away with a new car, but she received $1,500 from Kim’s Convenience Store and a $500 insurance voucher from Shelby Insurance from Shelby State Bank.
“I was thinking about how hot it was and how my ’88 Ford Escort Hatchback standard shift didn’t have any air conditioning when I was young and how grateful I am to go from that to a spot where I can help another kid go forward in life,” Eldridge said. “It’s not just Palestine Toyota, but the entire Palestine community coming together to support our kids.”
Navarro plans to attend the University of Texas in Tyler in the fall to pursue a degree in nursing. The car was completely free to the winning student. Cost, tax, title and license were all covered by Palestine Toyota.
This is the fifth year Palestine Independent School District and Palestine Toyota have partnered in giving away a car to a student who has shown perfect attendance.
While giving away a car is the main highlight of this program for the students, what’s not to be lost is the initial purpose of the program of getting kids in seats.
There’s no substitute for in-school learning and this shows local kids the community believes in them.
This is the fifth year Palestine Independent School District and Palestine Toyota have partnered in giving away a car to a student who has shown perfect attendance.
“Every year a deserving student gets it and this year was no different,” Eldridge said. “Giving back is something we focus our entire business on. This is just one small way we can give back. It's an honor for us to be able to do something like this for the community.”
Palestine senior Danna Navarro walked away with an early graduation present Friday afternoon as the winner of a brand new Toyota during Palestine Toyota’s annual Driven to Succeed Program.
With graduation two weeks away, Navarro turned in the keys of her 2008 Nissan Altima for a 2023 Toyota Corolla LE.
“I’m shaking right now,” Navarro said after she won her new car. “It’s a crazy feeling to have a brand-new car. I was so scared. The whole time I kept hoping this was the right key to choose. It was unreal.”
Students have been working towards this day for much of the school year. Seniors earned an entry for every six-week period they had perfect attendance. Once the entries were collected, they were put in a lotto cage. Students were assigned a number this year and waited for Palestine Toyota General Manger Chuck Eldridge to call them down to the field.
Navarro was the last name to be called to the field. From there, Eldridge had the students throw their numbers back into a bucket and randomly select a number once again. They were put in order according to the number they drew.
Navarro was the third student in line. She watched patiently as two other students approached the table and selected their keys. Fortunately for her, their keys didn’t sound the car’s alarm to indicate they had chosen the correct key.
With key numbers five and seven selected, Navarro chose to go with four. It was the winning key.
“At first I couldn’t believe this was happening to me,” Navarro said. “I want to thank everyone who was a part of this program for giving us this opportunity. I’m very grateful for everybody.”
Not only did Navarro walk away with a new car, but she received $1,500 from Kim’s Convenience Store and a $500 insurance voucher from Shelby Insurance from Shelby State Bank.
“I was thinking about how hot it was and how my ’88 Ford Escort Hatchback standard shift didn’t have any air conditioning when I was young and how grateful I am to go from that to a spot where I can help another kid go forward in life,” Eldridge said. “It’s not just Palestine Toyota, but the entire Palestine community coming together to support our kids.”
Navarro plans to attend the University of Texas in Tyler in the fall to pursue a degree in nursing. The car was completely free to the winning student. Cost, tax, title and license were all covered by Palestine Toyota.
This is the fifth year Palestine Independent School District and Palestine Toyota have partnered in giving away a car to a student who has shown perfect attendance.
While giving away a car is the main highlight of this program for the students, what’s not to be lost is the initial purpose of the program of getting kids in seats.
There’s no substitute for in-school learning and this shows local kids the community believes in them.
This is the fifth year Palestine Independent School District and Palestine Toyota have partnered in giving away a car to a student who has shown perfect attendance.
“Every year a deserving student gets it and this year was no different,” Eldridge said. “Giving back is something we focus our entire business on. This is just one small way we can give back. It's an honor for us to be able to do something like this for the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.