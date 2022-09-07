Houston County law enforcement search for escaped inmate

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who escaped in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove issued a notification on social media at 4:01 a.m. that his office was searching for escaped inmate Miguel Alejandro Zuniga, a 5’6” tall, Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing gray pants and a white t-shirt.
Zuniga, 31, was last seen on camera at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday morning in the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 700 S. Fourth St. in Crockett.
Zuniga was in custody on a felony drug related offense and was able to walk away from the area while performing duties assigned to him as a trustee.
Law enforcement believe he had assistance from his girlfriend Melissa Pearl Ortiz, who reportedly planned to meet him and provide transportation.
Both are considered dangerous.
If you see or encounter Zuniga or Ortiz, call 911 immediately.
