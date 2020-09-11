HP Area Preview: Week 3 football matchups
- JUWAN LEE sports@palestineherald.com
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Paula J. Black, 85, of Palestine, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in Palestine. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 14, 2020, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center with visitation beginning at 12:00 Noon. Interment will follow at Old Salem Cemetery in…
Most Popular
Articles
- Four held connection with aggravated kidnapping of J'ville man
- New steakhouse moves downtown
- Four charged with aggravated kidnapping of Jacksonville man
- Elkhart actor starring in Quibi series
- Governor extends disaster declaration for COVID-19
- COVID-19: 17 new cases in Anderson County
- Family searching for missing teen in Palestine
- Palestine band releasing new video
- Two injured in plane crash Saturday
- Nursing facilities reporting more COVID-19 cases under new law
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.