“Be the Dream” will headline the 27th annual Juneteenth Celebration Saturday, sponsored by the Anderson County Negro Historical Preservation Committee.
Due to COVID-19, organizers have planned no festivities at Calhoun Park. With no pageant, the 2019 Juneteenth Queen, Fadria Tinnion, 19, will again reign over the celebration.
Festivities will kickoff with a parade from Calhoun Park at 10 a.m. The parade will travel from the park to the Anderson County Courthouse. Set-up for the parade will begin at 9 a.m.
At the courthouse, speakers will commemorate the day by reading the Emancipation Proclamation and underscoring the day's significance, including a re-enactment of the Freedmen's March.
“Residents of Palestine and Anderson County are invited to participate in our celebration,” James Smith, president of ACNHPC, said. “We hope everyone who attends will practice safe distancing and take the proper COVID-19 precautions.”
Juneteenth commemorates and celebrates the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas. In Galveston on June 19, 1865, Gen. Gordon Granger announced all slaves were free, two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation became official on Jan. 1, 1863.
The Freedmen’s March at the Anderson County Courthouse in February 1868 followed the rejection of the 1866 Constitution that didn't recognize the rights of emancipated slaves.
The 1866 Texas Constitution adopted laws that prohibited ex-slaves from exercising their rights under the U.S. Constitution, including the right to free expression. It created separate education programs and the first Jim Crow Laws in the United States.
When the government rejected the 1866 Constitution, it called a constitutional convention. Freedmen were allowed to vote on the state constitution for the first time.
More than 36,000 freedmen marched to courthouses throughout Texas, including Anderson County. The freedmen were protected by federal troops. Texas and 11 other Southern states were placed under martial law to protect all citizens.
For information, call Shirley Davis, 903-948-4953; Bobbie Smith, 903-480-2635; Lola Brown, 214-499-3399; or Beverly Brown, 903-922-7293.
