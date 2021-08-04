Palestine Junior Service League Back to School Fair
The Palestine Junior Service League is hosting its annual Back to School Fair 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 7 in the Palestine High School cafeteria. They will provide free backpacks, supplies, uniforms for children entering Pre-K through 12th grade who are registered to attend public school in Anderson County. Parents need to bring proof of residency, like a utility bill or mail addressed to them at a residence in Anderson County along with their photo I.D. Child must be present at this event.
Norwood Heights Baptist Church Back to School Fellowship
There will be a Back to School Fellowship at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8 at Norwood Heights Baptist Church, 2144 N. Hwy 155 in Palestine. Enjoy free hots dogs, Kona Ice SnoCones, a waterslide, a bounce house, face painting, free haircuts and free school supplies. All free on a first come, first serve basis.
Mount Calvary Baptist Church Back to School Bash
A Back to School Bash is being held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 315 Texas Avenue in Palestine. There will be free school supplies, hot dogs, chips and drinks.
Living Spring Assembly of God Back to School Bash
join us for a Back to School Bash 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at Living Springs Assembly of God, 1601 W. Spring St. in Palestine. This event is free and open to the community. There will be hot dogs, chips, drinks, music, a bounce castle, water slid
