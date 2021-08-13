County Judge Robert D. Johnston released information on Palestine Regional Medical Center’s COVID numbers Aug. 13.
On Thursday PRMC had its largest single testing day with 53 people testing, 20 of which were positive. That’s a 38% positive rate.
Before 11 a.m. Friday morning, another 13 had been tested with eight positive. That’s a 62% positive rate.
The hospital is in diversion mode and is not taking any patients from any other hospitals. They are short of staff and Anderson County has requested 12 nurses from the state; six for ICU, 4 four the ER and two for medical/surgical.
There were four COVID patients on a ventilator Friday afternoon with more patients expected to be going critical.
The hospital is having good results with the COVID infusion care, but those have to be done in the early stages of the virus. There is a window of time before it’s too late for that treatment.
“I hope everyone will do their part and get vaccinated,” Johnston said. “We can’t stress that enough.”
COVID-19 cases in Anderson County:
166 active
59 new
3,796 total
3,547 recovered
83 deaths
The numbers reported are from the Northeast Texas Public Health District from Aug. 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.