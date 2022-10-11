Tri-County Meals on Wheels invites guests to “A Night in Florence” Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Palestine Senior Citizens Center. Guests can enjoy hors d’oeuvres, beverages, music, art, Italian cuisine and auctions at the gala.
The event raises funds for the nonprofit organization’s delivery of more than 3,000 cooked meals every week to seniors in Anderson, Cherokee and Rusk counties.
Tickets are $40 each and are available at the Palestine Senior Center or at the event. Proceeds support the daily delivery of more than 600 meals on weekdays to seniors and inside the Palestine Senior Citizens Center.
Table sponsorships are also available. Silver table sponsorships are also available at $750 each and include two bottles of wine, a reserved table with eight tickets and recognition at the event and in advertising.
Gold sponsorships are available for $1,500 and also include eight souvenir art pieces and special recognition on signage and advertising. Gold table sponsors as of Monday include Sanderson Farms, PRMC, M.A. Witt CPA and Associates.
Attendees can also contribute by purchasing decorated cakes and art donated by sponsors during the silent and live auctions.
The fundraising goal for the event is $40,000, which is just a fraction of the organization’s annual operating costs of roughly $1 million.
MOW receives between 50 to 60% of its operating costs from other sources, including the US and Texas departments of agriculture, the T.L.L. Temple Foundation, Texas Department of Health and Human Services, East Texas Council of Governments, Anderson Foundation of Austin, Walmart and House Bill 407, also known as Texans feeding Texans.
Executive Director Ruby Taylor said meal delivery to homes and service at the Palestine Senior Center improves nutrition and independent living.
“The purpose is to alleviate hunger in the seniors and disabled,” Taylor said. “But Meals on Wheels provides so much more than a meal, including socialization.”
MOW’s mission involves “building a brighter future” for seniors and the community by enabling seniors to live independently.
Taylor said raising funds for the program is challenging even with community wide support. Rising food and gas prices and lack of sufficient staff are a few of the obstacles they face. Food costs alone are roughly $7,500 to $8,000 per week.
“It’s very challenging to stay in business,” Taylor said. “Sometimes I wonder if we’re going to make payroll.”
MOW recently received a truck from the East Texas Council of Governments, which provides daily deliveries of hot meals to distribution centers in Frankston, Jacksonville and Henderson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.