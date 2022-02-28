The Palestine Municipal Court is hosting Warrant Resolution Month this March.
Each warrant that is paid in full will receive a $50 fine reduction.
Warrant resolution notices will be mailed later this month from McCreary, Veselka, Braag & Allen, the collection agency for the city of Palestine, encouraging those with outstanding warrants to contact the Court.
The Palestine Municipal Court holds virtual dockets from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday allowing defendants to speak to the judge about their citation.
The virtual docket has been a success and was created out of necessity when COVID-19 hit. Defendants may also appear in person to speak with the Judge if they do not have a device that will allow them to appear virtually.
There are also court clerks who are available to assist defendants 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday so that busy citizens can stop by whenever their schedule allows to take care of their warrant.
The Municipal Court office is located in City Hall at 504 N. Queen St.
The court’s goal is to make sure all citizens can access its services regardless of their circumstances.
The court offers payment deferrals, reduced fines, community service and many other flexible options to help people clear their record, avoid arrest and get back on the right path.
Please contact the court at 903-731-8433 or municipalcourt@palestine-tx.org if you have fallen behind on your payments, or if you have never made an appearance, and have a warrant.
