ARKABUTLA, Miss. (AP) — Six people were fatally shot Friday at multiple locations in a small town in rural Mississippi near the Tennessee state line, and authorities blamed a lone suspect who was taken into custody.
Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin confirmed the killings in Arkabutla, in Tate County, to The Associated Press.
Gov. Tate Reeves’ office said he had been briefed on the shootings and a male suspect was in custody.
“At this time, we believe he acted alone,” Reeves said in a statement. “His motive is not yet known.”
Tate County sheriffs dispatcher Shannon Brewer also confirmed that a suspect, who was not identified, was in custody. Brewer said further information would have to come from Sheriff Brad Lance, who could not immediately be reached by phone and did not immediately respond to an email message.
The sheriff told local news outlets the killings occurred at a convenience store and two homes. Trucks marked as belonging to the sheriff’s office and Tate County search and rescue were parked Friday afternoon outside the store, where authorities used yellow tape to cordon off the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.