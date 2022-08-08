FILE - Travis McMichael looks on during the sentencing phase of his state criminal trial at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga., on Jan. 7, 2022. McMichael, who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the 25-year-old Black man in a Georgia neighborhood, was sentenced to life in prison in federal court on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, for committing a federal hate crime. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool, File)