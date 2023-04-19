This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Filming on the Western movie “Rust” could resume this week in Montana, the production company said Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of a cinematographer during a rehearsal with actor Alec Baldwin on the original production in New Mexico. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)