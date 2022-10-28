AUSTIN — The U.S. Supreme Court will confront the use of race in college admissions on Monday in two cases that challenge affirmative action.
Affirmative action refers to the favoring of individuals who belong to groups that have previously faced discrimination. The group Students for Fair Admissions is trying to erase its use in college admissions.
“The founding principle of our nation's civil rights laws is the requirement that an individual's race and ethnicity should not be used to help or harm them in their life's endeavors,” conservative activist and president of SFA Edward Blum told CNHI News. “We hope the Supreme Court forbids the use of race and ethnicity in college admissions and that the opinion will begin the restoration of our nation’s constitutional colorblind legal covenant.”
In the two cases, Students for Fair Admissions is suing Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, claiming that the use of race in the admissions process unfairly discriminates against white applicants.
The group seeks to overturn Grutter v. Bollinger, the 2003 case in which justices ruled that universities may consider race when admitting students as a means to achieve diversity.
It was the Grutter case that handed the University of Texas at Austin two legal wins a few years ago.
In 2008, Abigail Fisher, a white woman, sued UT Austin, alleging the school denied her admission because of her race. The case oscillated between the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and the Supreme Court a couple of times before ultimately the high court’s justices upheld the lower court’s decision that confirmed legality of the university's admission policy.
Students for Fair Admissions has since filed a third complaint against UT Austin, alleging in 2020 that the university again racially discriminated against two white applicants in its undergraduate admissions program. The Supreme Court will not hear arguments in that case on Monday.
But a ruling on the cases could fundamentally change higher education admissions in the United States.
According to a Harvard brief, more than 40% of all U.S. universities — and 60% of selective universities — consider race in some form during their admissions process.
As for its impact in Texas, there are 38 separate and distinct public universities in the state; 34 belong to one of six state university systems.
University systems in Texas declined to comment on the case, but Attorney General Ken Paxton has thrown his support behind the student group, calling for the overturning of Grutter in a brief.
“Any governmental preference based on race is ‘odious to a free people,’ and betrays the very foundations of our Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection,” Paxton wrote. “The court should not wait for the court of history to overrule Grutter.”
Arguments begin at 9 a.m. Monday.
