AUSTIN — Some members of the U.S. Supreme Court appeared skeptical of the Biden Administration’s immigration policy shift in its recent dispute with Texas and Louisiana.
In the first major immigration case of the new term, justices heard oral arguments Tuesday over one of the federal government's latest immigration enforcement policies, as well as whether a state has the ability to challenge those policies.
The case stemmed from a memorandum issued by the Department of Homeland Security in 2021 that outlined the federal government’s priorities in immigration enforcement.
The memo directed immigration officials to prioritize the arrests and deportations of those who pose a threat to national security or public safety. The DHS policy was an attempt to roll back the immigration policy imposed by the Trump Administration that pushed for the deportation of every individual not in the United States legally.
A U.S. district judge ruled in June to vacate the policy while it makes its way through the court system. It remains vacated as the Supreme Court deliberates.
Attorneys on behalf of the two states argued that the new policy runs counter to longstanding federal immigration practice that dictates that some immigrants “shall” be taken into custody. In a legal context, shall indicates certain actions are mandatory.
Texas argued that because of this federal policy, more undocumented immigrants should be detained beyond those prioritized in the DHS memo.
While Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh appeared to agree with those claims, they also later acknowledged that the federal government lacked funding necessary to try and remove every non-citizen, a key argument by the government.
U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, on behalf of the executive branch, said that even though the policy directs law enforcement to focus its resources, it still allows for law enforcement discretion to make decisions on who to detain and not. Roberts was more skeptical of those claims.
“Shall means shall,” Roberts said, adding that the role of the Supreme Court is to say what the law is and to leave it to the other branches of government to figure out how to comply with it.
Justices were also faced with the question on whether the two states had standing to sue the federal government in the first place.
Prelogar argued that they did not nor should they be given standing in this case as it would open floodgates allowing states to sue the federal government every time they disagree with a policy.
Lawyers for the states argued that they do have the right to sue because the states bear the costs related to the policy, for example, by providing public services and benefits to noncitizens who would have otherwise been deported.
“They argue states can challenge any federal policy that imposes even $1 of indirect harms on their own taxing or spending, that theory has no limiting principle,” Prelogar said. “It's incompatible with our constitutional structure, and it contradicts more than 200 years of history and tradition where states could not sue the United States on this basis.”
If this practice is allowed to continue, Prelogar argued that federal policies could be in a perpetual standstill, stuck in the judicial system no matter who is in executive office.
“Federal courts should not now be transformed into open forums for each and every policy dispute between the states and the national government,” she said.
