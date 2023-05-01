Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River Near Neches affecting Anderson, Houston and Cherokee Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Neches. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground away from the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 14.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Monday was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to maintain a crest of 14.3 feet through tonight. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.4 feet on 06/06/2017.