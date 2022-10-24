Texas reports some improvement in national education assessment

AUSTIN — Texas reported some educational improvements as it continues to deal with extensive learning loss due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress.
Often called the “nation’s report card,” the NAEP tests a group of fourth- and eighth-grade students in each state between January and March every two years. Nationwide, students scored lower than those tested in 2019 in both math and reading, it said.
The report painted a grim picture for the U.S. as a whole, where math scores saw the largest decrease ever and reading dropped to 1992 levels. Additionally, nearly four in 10 eighth graders failed to grasp basic math concepts.
In the Lone Star State, the extent of the damage was not as severe, as Texas’s NAEP results showed that the state made more progress in its academic recovery than others.
Texas’ rank improved in several subject areas. In fourth-grade reading, the state ranked 33rd, up from 42nd in 2019. In eighth-grade reading, Texas ranked 41st, up from 47th in 2019. And in eighth-grade math, Texas ranked 25th, up from 32nd in 2019.
In fourth-grade math, Texas students performed slightly better than the national average. Students also performed well when compared to their peers, with African American, Hispanic, white and economically disadvantaged students ranking first, fourth, second and sixth in the U.S., respectively. African American students also ranked first in math in eighth grade.
Texas’ rank in reading for subsets of its students also improved. In particular, the performance of students with disabilities jumped from 34th to 17th in fourth-grade reading and from 48th to 14th in eighth-grade reading.
The Texas Education Agency noted that while the performance of Texas relative to the rest of the country is mostly positive, the impact of the pandemic on student performance remains stark.
In Texas, results in reading for 2022 are not statistically significantly different from 2019, an indicator that Texas is recovering well from the impacts of the pandemic in this subject, TEA officials said. But Texas performance in math in 2022 is statistically significantly lower than it was in 2019, even though Texas students have seen fewer declines than those in other parts of the U.S., they said.
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath praised the state’s teachers for their continued work to improve student learning outcomes.
“Results from the 2022 Nation’s Report Card highlight the hard work of Texas teachers and students. While we are largely recovering from the effects of the pandemic in reading, much work remains in math,” he said.
The NAEP is different from the STAAR assessment, which tests each Texas student in certain grades and certain subjects.
The 2022 STAAR results for students in third through eighth grade showed improvements in math and reading over the year prior. This came after the state observed a significant decline in scores in 2021.
For students at the high school level who take end-of-course assessment exams, STAAR results showed that they also were improving after learning loss from the pandemic. The STAAR exams were canceled in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.
Due to the pandemic, a series of laws was passed to help aid in education loss recovery, including one that entitles students to receive 30 hours of targeted tutoring before, during or after school for each subject in which they did not pass the corresponding end-of-course assessment, or to be assigned to a classroom overseen by a certified master, exemplary or recognized teacher.
State legislators also retired the fifth- and eighth-grade promotion requirement, eliminating high-stakes associations with the tests for elementary and middle school students.
“We will continue to remain focused on meeting the needs of every Texas student,” Morath said.
