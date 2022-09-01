AUSTIN — Texas expanded the destination list for its migrant busing program with the first buses arriving in Chicago Wednesday evening, state officials said.
Chicago is the third metropolitan — and first Midwest city — to receive undocumented migrants who have voluntarily taken part in the relocation program. Texas continues to bus migrants to Washington, D.C., and New York City.
"To continue providing much-needed relief to our small, overrun border towns, Chicago will join fellow sanctuary cities Washington, D.C., and New York City as an additional drop-off location,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. "President Biden's inaction at our southern border continues putting the lives of Texans — and Americans — at risk and is overwhelming our communities.”
Abbott said he strategically selected the three cities, each of which has a Democratic mayor, because their city leaders continually tout they “welcome all regardless of legal status.”
“I look forward to seeing this responsibility in action as these migrants receive resources from a sanctuary city with the capacity to serve them,” Abbott said.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blasted Abbott’s decision to send nearly 100 migrants to Chicago, calling the move “racist.”
“As a city, we are doing everything we can to ensure these immigrants and their families can receive shelter, food and most importantly protection,” Lightfoot’s office said in a statement. “This is not new; Chicago welcomes hundreds of migrants every year to our city and provides much-needed assistance. Unfortunately, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is without any shame or humanity. But ever since he put these racist practices of expulsion in place, we have been working with our community partners to ready the city to receive these individuals.”
Texas first launched the controversial program in April, allowing migrants who have illegally entered the country and who have been cleared by border patrol to roam the country to voluntarily load onto buses that will transport them across the country at no cost to the migrants.
Instead, Texas is taking up the bill. As of mid-August, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has spent over $12 million transporting migrants processed and released by the federal government, TDEM officials said.
Abbott’s office said it has transported approximately 9,500 migrants since its launch with over 7,500 migrants relocated to Washington on more than 180 buses; over 1,900 migrants relocated on more than 35 buses to New York City; and over 95 migrants relocated on two buses to Chicago.
This brings the average cost to relocate each migrant to about $1,265. A one-way bus ticket from Del Rio to Washington, D.C., is about $300, as well as a one-way ticket from Eagle Pass to Chicago.
As of latest information, Texas has spent at least $4 billion in its border security efforts, Abbott’s office said. The state has also sought to solicit donations to continue its initiatives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.