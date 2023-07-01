In a press release, the postal service reported the price increase will take place Monday, July 9.
In April, the USPS reported a need for an increase in stamp prices due to inflation.
The cost of domestic postcards will also increase to 51 cents and a one-ounce letter mailed to another county will now be $1.50.
The prices for a single-piece letter and flat additional-ounce price will remain at 24 cents.
The agency said altogether, the price increased represented a boost of 5.4%.
This is just one step in the 10-year-plan of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to get the postal service on a profitable path. The postal service said the price increase will also help right the effect of its previously defective pricing model.
The Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal regulators that oversees the postal agency reviewed and approved the rate in May. The increases had already been approved by the governors of the U.S. Postal Service.
This is the fifth price increase since early 2019 when Forever Stamps were priced at 50 cents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.