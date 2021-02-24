Boil Water Rescind Notice
February 24, 2021
On February 16, 2021 the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required our public water system Navarro Mills WSC, PWS ID #1750024 to issue a Boil Water Notice (BWN) due to an interruption in service, water from our system must be boiled prior to consumption.
Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Carrie Sweeney at 254-578-1618.
If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.
Aviso de rescisión de agua para hervir
24 de febrero de 2021
El 16 de febrero de 2021, la Comisión de Calidad Ambiental de Texas (TCEQ) requirió que nuestro sistema público de agua Navarro Mills WSC, PWS ID # 1750024 emitiera un Aviso para hervir el agua (BWN) debido a una interrupción en el servicio, el agua de nuestro sistema debe hervirse antes del consumo.
Nuestro sistema ha tomado las acciones correctivas necesarias para restaurar la presión adecuada, los niveles de desinfectante y / o la calidad bacteriológica y ha proporcionado a la TCEQ los resultados de las pruebas que indican que el agua ya no requiere hervir.
Si tiene preguntas sobre este asunto, puede comunicarse con Carrie Sweeney al 254-578-1618.
Si un cliente desea comunicarse con la TCEQ, puede llamar al 512-239-4691.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.