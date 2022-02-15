AUSTIN — USA BioEnergy announced Tuesday that it is building a new $1.7 billion advanced biorefinery in east Texas that will help secure fuel needs while “reducing the impact of climate change.”
The biorefinery will be located in Bon Wier and is expected to create 142 new jobs as well as 585 jobs during construction.
USA BioEnergy is a renewable fuels development group based in Scottsdale, Arizona according to its website. It produces sustainable aviation fuel, renewable diesel and renewable naphtha from readily available wood waste feedstock.
Each year the refinery will convert 1 million tons of wood waste into 34 million gallons of transportation fuel, a news release said. The plant will also capture and sequester approximately 50 million metric tons of CO2 over the life of the biorefinery, it said.
Plans for a future expansion will double the plant’s production capacity to 68 million gallons annually, but details on when that expansion will occur were not immediately available.
"We are excited that USA BioEnergy has chosen East Texas as the home for their new advanced biorefinery," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. “This investment will further cement Texas as an innovative energy leader and will bring unprecedented economic opportunities to Bon Weir and Newton County.”
USA BioEnergy CEO Nick Andrews said state and local incentives were a key component in their decision to pick East Texas as the location of its next site.
Details of the state and local incentives were not immediately available, but the Newton ISD incentives include a temporary limit on the appraised value of the property, a tactic used to encourage business investments within its boundary, Newton Independent School District Superintendent Michelle Barrow said in a statement.
“Texas Renewable Fuels will bring substantial improvement in the quality of life for the residents of Newton County,” Newton County Judge Kenneth Weeks said in a statement. “It is with great pleasure and enthusiasm that we welcome Texas Renewable Fuels to Newton County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.