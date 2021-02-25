Mount Vernon African Methodist Episcopal church, 100 years old this year, is Palestine’s most significant African American historic landmark, yet needs emergency renovations costing $175,000 to prevent possible collapse.
The recent completion of a preservation planning book by architect Mark Thacker of Lindale, at a cost of $8,000 raised from community events, will facilitate grant applications for stabilizing the structure.
Thacker, who previously worked on Palestine’s Carnegie Library, said the church is a good candidate for restoration.
“It’s such an important building from a community standpoint,” Thacker said. “There’s value to these old buildings. They’ve withstood the test of time and they’re worth saving.”
The Texas Historic Commission named Mount Vernon one of the state’s “most endangered places,” in 2015. The designation brought statewide and national attention to the project, helping raise $60,000 to stop leaks and stabilize and restore masonry.
Even so, the so-called Project Restoration is still in dire need of funds.
Tabitha Enge of Palestine, the project’s champion, said that roughly $175,000 is needed to fund emergency repairs to stabilize the side exterior walls and the roof. Roughly $300,000 is needed to restore the building completely.
Organized by freedmen in the 1870s as a church and school, Mount Vernon AME is the third oldest congregation of its kind in Texas and the city’s oldest African American church. Though the building closed in 2014, Mount Vernon still has a congregation of roughly 300 members.
Built in 1921 in the Gothic Revival style of architecture, Mount Vernon features two front towers. William A. Freeman, a noted Black mason, led the building’s construction after the congregation raised funds in a “mile of nickels” campaign.
The current structure is the congregation’s second home. Members erected the first building after purchasing the two-acre property in 1878.
Mount Vernon is just one of 1,800 historic landmarks in Palestine, yet bears the distinction of being listed on local, state and historic registers. Galveston is the only city in Texas with more historic landmarks.
Though one of many historic landmarks, Mount Vernon still holds a place in the hearts of the African American community.
“A lot of people have many memories of it being there,” Enge said. “Deep down, it means something to each person that drives by it.”
For questions about Project Restoration, call 903-948-9648 or email mtvernon14@gmail.com. Mail donations to P.O. Box 2924, Palestine, Texas, 75802, ATTN: Project Restoration.
