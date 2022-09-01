AUSTIN — Committee members behind the state-led project to push Texas history and exceptionalism adopted a new pamphlet Monday that will be distributed to teens receiving their driver’s license.
Known as the The 1836 Project, the nine-person committee was established last year under House Bill 2497. It was tasked with the promotion of patriotic education and increasing awareness of Texas values, according to the committee’s website.
The new pamphlet titled “Texas, Our Texas” is a 15-page handout that will be distributed through the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Don Frazier, committee member and Texas historian. It gives a short synopsis of Texas’ founding through current times, including major events such as the indigenous gatherers who first occupied the land, Mexican independence, the Alamo, Texas independence and the current political and economic landscape.
“This is not a history textbook. This is not running to 15,000 pages. This is not a chronicle, or the last word on Texas history, but perhaps this is a first word on the Texas story that many people will have heard,” Frazier said.
Frazier said that while the target audience is for 16-year-olds who are getting their driver's license and some may argue students receive enough Texas history in the classroom, Texas is a rapidly growing state and the pamphlet will also provide newcomers with a guide to the state of Texas.
He added that the final product will likely include a QR code that will allow readers to learn more about the state by gaining access to resources housed by The Texas Center at Schreiner University, which offers opportunities for the general public “to learn and appreciate the uniqueness of Texan history, culture and people,” its website said.
Committee member Walter "Mac" Woodward, Jr., said he hopes the pamphlet will encourage some people to learn more about Texas history, adding that the inclusion of selected stories was done to show the diversity and complexity of Texas history.
“I don't care what color you are, what race you are, what creed, whatever. It's your history too, it's all our history,” Woodward said.
