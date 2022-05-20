The 1855 Restaurant & Saloon is adding another facet to its food and entertainment offerings.
The 1855 Icehouse, located directly behind the restaurant’s main facility at 555 E. Palestine Avenue, will offer a classic icehouse experience, featuring a full bar, pool tables, cornhole and future plans for a volleyball area.
Having opened in the summer of 2021, the 1855 has become a well-received dining experience for the Palestine area.
The restaurant offers a higher end dining experience with a diverse menu of steaks, seafood and more.
The icehouse addition should offer a more casual experience with live music on weekends and several fun activities for evenings out.
The grand opening festivities will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21.
There will be giveaways, live music and much more.
Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the newest entertainment venue in Palestine.
