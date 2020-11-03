In the only contested county race in Anderson County, Republican candidate Doug Lightfoot won 2163 to 1473 against Democratic candidate Marvin Jenkins.
The city of Palestine Proposition No. 1, a change proposed to Article XI, Section 11.9, to add two additional street blocks that allow sale of alcoholic beverages in order to bring TahWahKaro Distilling Company to Palestine passed 3616 in favor to 1873 against.
Although his race was uncontested, our Sheriff elect Rudy Flores is happy the campaign trail has finally come to an end.
"I'm ready to get to work serving our county," Flores said. "I plan to continue preparations to serve and to ensure a smooth transition as I take office in January."
*All election returns are unofficial until they are canvassed by the political parties.*
Anderson County
Sheriff - Rudy Flores - 16995
County Tax Assessor-Collector - Margie H. Grissom 16415
County Commissioner Precinct No. 1 - Greg Chapin - 4565
Constable Precinct. No. 1 - David Franklin - 4595
County Commissioner Precinct No. 3 - Kenneth Dickson - 4736
Constable Precinct No. 3 - Kim Dickson Holiday - 4737
Constable, Precinct No. 4 - James Muniz - 4353
Anderson County Contested Race
Constable Precinct No. 2
Doug Lightfoot – Republican 2163
Marvn Jenkins – Democrat 1473
Other local contested races:
Trinity Valley Community College Board of Trustees
District 3
Michael Hembree - 795
Ken McGee - 578
Athens ISD Board of Trustees
Place 1 Eugene Buford - 26
Place 2
Bryan Barker - 9
Alicea Elliott - 12
Westwood ISD Board of Trustees
District 6
Bryan Jones - 273
Marla Naylor - 212
Neches ISD Board of Trustees
Place 4 - Gerald Brown - 618
Place 5 - Mark H. Owens - 616
Place 6 - Trish Davilla - 615
Place 7 -
Lance Fredrickson - 339
Justin Griffith - 322
LaPoynor ISD Board of Trustees
Place 3
Clayton Hamil - 266
Place 7 - Patrick DeBusk - 264
Place 6 -
Cornelius Hambrick - 169
Anthony Almeida - 115
Elkhart Independent School Districts
Position 4
Tracy Tidrow - 1112
Charles McShan - 521
Dewayne Walker - 893
Position 5 - Joe Estes - 2348
Position 7 - Stephen Ham - 2354
City of Palestine Proposition No. 1
For 3616
Against 1873
State
State Representative
Cody Harris - 15878
R. Edwin Adams - 2356
Railroad Commissioner
James "Jim" Wright - 14775
Chrysta Castaneda - 3677
Matt Sterett - 331
Katija "Kat" Gruene - 84
Chief Justice, Supreme Court -
Nathan Hecht - 14682
Amy Clark Meachum - 3777
Mark Ash - 316
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
Jeff Boyd - 14784
Staci Williams - 3709
William Bryan Strange II - 290
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
Brett Busby - 14798
Gisela D. Triana -3656
Tom Oxford -374
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6
Jane Bland - 14997
Kathy Cheng - 3743
Justice, Court of Criminal Appeal, Place 3
Bert Richardson - 14924
Elizabeth Davis Frizell - 3865
Member, State Board of Education, District 9
Keven M. Ellis - 14800
Brenda Davis - 4005
Justice, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
Kevin Patrick Yeary - 14939
Tina Clinton - 3795
Justice, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
David Newell - 14954
Brandon Birmingham - 3768
Chief Justice, 12th Court of Appeals
Jim Worthen - 16453
District Judge, 3rd Judicial District
Mark A. Calhoon - 16524
District Judge, 349th Judicial District
Pam Foster Fletcher - 16505
Federal
President/Vice-President
Donald Trump/Michael Pence - 15062
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris - 3934
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy "Spike" Cohen - 132
Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker - 22
United States Senator
John Cornyn - 14897
Mary "MJ" Hegar - 3773
Kerry D. McKennon - 245
David B. Collins - 88
US Representative, District 5
Lance Gooden - 14835
Carolyn Salter - 3896
Kevin A. Hale - 260
