Election Night

The County Election Results Room in the Annex Building was virtually empty just at 7 p.m. with local contestants opting to celebrate from their homes this year, like State Representative Cody Harris (REP-Palestine) reported he was spending this year's election at home with his family. 

In the only contested county race in Anderson County, Republican candidate Doug Lightfoot won 2163 to 1473 against Democratic candidate Marvin Jenkins. 

The city of Palestine Proposition No. 1, a change proposed to Article XI, Section 11.9, to add two additional street blocks that allow sale of alcoholic beverages in order to bring TahWahKaro Distilling Company to Palestine passed 3616 in favor to 1873 against. 

Although his race was uncontested, our Sheriff elect Rudy Flores is happy the campaign trail has finally come to an end. 

"I'm ready to get to work serving our county," Flores said. "I plan to continue preparations to serve and to ensure a smooth transition as I take office in January." 

*All election returns are unofficial until they are canvassed by the political parties.*

Anderson County

Sheriff - Rudy Flores - 16995

County Tax Assessor-Collector - Margie H. Grissom 16415

County Commissioner Precinct No. 1 - Greg Chapin - 4565

Constable Precinct. No. 1 - David Franklin - 4595

County Commissioner Precinct No. 3 - Kenneth Dickson - 4736

Constable Precinct No. 3 - Kim Dickson Holiday - 4737

Constable, Precinct No. 4 - James Muniz - 4353

Anderson County Contested Race 

Constable Precinct No. 2

Doug Lightfoot – Republican 2163

Marvn Jenkins – Democrat 1473

Other local contested races:

Trinity Valley Community College Board of Trustees

District 3

Michael Hembree - 795

Ken McGee - 578

Athens ISD Board of Trustees

Place 1 Eugene Buford - 26

Place 2

Bryan Barker - 9

Alicea Elliott - 12

Westwood ISD Board of Trustees

District 6

Bryan Jones - 273

Marla Naylor - 212

Neches ISD Board of Trustees

Place 4 - Gerald Brown - 618

Place 5 - Mark H. Owens - 616

Place 6 - Trish Davilla - 615

Place 7 -

Lance Fredrickson - 339

Justin Griffith - 322

LaPoynor ISD Board of Trustees

Place 3

Clayton Hamil - 266

Place 7 - Patrick DeBusk - 264

Place 6 -

Cornelius Hambrick - 169

Anthony Almeida - 115

Elkhart Independent School Districts

Position 4

Tracy Tidrow - 1112

Charles McShan - 521

Dewayne Walker - 893

Position 5 - Joe Estes - 2348

Position 7 - Stephen Ham - 2354

City of Palestine Proposition No. 1

For 3616

Against 1873

State

State Representative

Cody Harris - 15878

R. Edwin Adams - 2356

Railroad Commissioner

James "Jim" Wright - 14775

Chrysta Castaneda - 3677

Matt Sterett - 331

Katija "Kat" Gruene - 84

Chief Justice, Supreme Court -

Nathan Hecht - 14682

Amy Clark Meachum - 3777

Mark Ash - 316

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

Jeff Boyd - 14784

Staci Williams - 3709

William Bryan Strange II - 290

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

Brett Busby - 14798

Gisela D. Triana -3656

Tom Oxford -374

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6

Jane Bland - 14997

Kathy Cheng - 3743

Justice, Court of Criminal Appeal, Place 3

Bert Richardson - 14924

Elizabeth Davis Frizell - 3865

Member, State Board of Education, District 9

Keven M. Ellis - 14800

Brenda Davis - 4005

Justice, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

Kevin Patrick Yeary - 14939

Tina Clinton - 3795

Justice, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

David Newell - 14954

Brandon Birmingham - 3768

Chief Justice, 12th Court of Appeals

Jim Worthen - 16453

District Judge, 3rd Judicial District

Mark A. Calhoon - 16524

District Judge, 349th Judicial District

Pam Foster Fletcher - 16505

Federal

President/Vice-President 

Donald Trump/Michael Pence - 15062

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris - 3934

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy "Spike" Cohen - 132

Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker - 22

United States Senator

John Cornyn - 14897

Mary "MJ" Hegar - 3773

Kerry D. McKennon - 245

David B. Collins - 88

US Representative, District 5

Lance Gooden - 14835

Carolyn Salter - 3896

Kevin A. Hale - 260

ELECTION VIEWING PARTY

Over 50 locals enjoyed an Election Viewing Party at Hambone's Cajun Grill in Palestine Tuesday night. 

