Texas’ gain of almost four million residents will add two seats in the United States House of Representatives, according to 2020 Census data released April 26. With the second highest population, Texas will now have 38 congressional representatives and 40 Electoral College votes.
Five states, Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina, and Oregon, will add one seat each. Seven states, California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, will each lose one.
After the first census was conducted more than two centuries ago, each member of the House represented about 34,000 residents. Since then, it has more than quadrupled in size from 105 to 435 seats. Based on the 2020 Census, each member will represent an average of 761,169 residents.
Population counts have been delivered to President Joe Biden for apportioning, which applies a congressionally defined formula to distribute the 435 seats among the states. The President forwards this to the 117th Congress and the reapportioned 118th Congress will convene January 2023.
Included in the count are residents of the 50 states, plus the overseas military and federal civilian employees and their dependents living with them overseas who could be allocated to a home state.
The populations of the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico are excluded as they do not have voting seats in Congress.
Now, the Census Bureau is working to complete redistricting data, which includes local counts states need to redraw legislative boundaries, by Sept. 30.
With Texas’ legislative session ending soon, the delayed deadline is expected to require Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session in the fall.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau. The United States’ population has increased by more than 22 million to 331,449,281 as of April 1, 2020.
The most populous state was California, 39,538,223; the least was Wyoming, 576,851. Utah was the fastest-growing state, up 18.4%; Puerto Rico's population dropped by 11.8%.
