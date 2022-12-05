Every year in County Extension Offices across the state, Master Gardener volunteer training is conducted by AgriLife Extension for adults interested in gardening, horticulture and related topics.
Currently there are 28 Certified active Master Gardeners in the Anderson County program. Master Gardeners are volunteers for the local Extension Office, providing research-based information to folks in their own county through Extension educational programs.
Projects have included school gardens, numerous seminars, plant sale, research and demonstrations gardens, participating in Ag Day for youth, YMCA Garden raised beds, Landscaped at Wildcat Golf Course Club House, Community Garden and the Grow Your Own Garden Project.
Master Gardener classes address topics ranging from water harvesting, invasive species to Anderson County, Plant Growth and Development, Disease, Importance of Honeybees as pollinators, Basic Garden and Landscaping
Design, Insects, Soils, Fertility and much more.
Individuals who complete the training become certified Master Gardeners and assist AgriLife Extension through community education in horticulture. Volunteer hours may be applied to a variety of approved projects discussed during training.
Classes will be conducted from 8:30 a.m. until noon each Tuesday and Thursday from Jan. 19 to March
30, unless otherwise noted. Most class instruction will be given at the Anderson County Extension Office at 519 N. Sycamore St. in Palestine. Acceptance to the class is based on the person’s willingness to volunteer and the completeness of their application.
Master Gardeners support the community by providing information on gardening and landscaping, providing technical assistance, and being involved in a variety of horticulture-related community service projects.
Submission of an application is not automatic acceptance into the class.
Interns completing 70 hours of classroom training and passing the final exam will be required to complete a minimum of 50 hours of volunteer service toward youth and/are adult education outreach their first year, and 20 hours annually thereafter.
Class size is limited. The deadline for submitting the application is Jan. 19, 2023.
A registration fee of $185 is payable in full on the day you sign up, if the class does not make you will be fully refunded. You can pick up an application at the Extension Office, 519 N. Sycamore Street or you can go to the Master Gardener website at https://txmg.org/anderson/ to get the application.
A background check is required on all applicants participating in the Master Gardener program.
