AUSTIN — Baby Holly had been missing for 40 years. Until now.
In 1980, Holly and her parents, Florida couple Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr., went missing. For 40 years, their case remained cold until last year, when new genetic genealogy technology positively identified two bodies discovered in a wooded area in Houston in 1981 as the Clouses. Their daughter, however, was not with them.
Now, investigators have located baby Holly, who is alive and well at 42 years old.
“Finding Holly is a birthday present from heaven since we found her on Junior’s birthday,” said Holly’s grandmother, Donna Casasanta. “I prayed for more than 40 years for answers and the Lord has revealed some of it... We have found Holly.”
Holly was linked to the family through forensic genetic genealogy, Colleen Fitzpatrick told CNHI News. Fitzpatrick is forensic genealogist and the president of Identifinders International, which worked on identifying Holly’s parents.
Fitzpatrick said once the Clouses had been identified, the recently formed Texas Attorney General's Office’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit provided assistance and support to law enforcement agencies across states in locating Holly.
“This is a huge success story,” Fitzpatrick said. “Missing people can be found and murder victims can be identified.”
During a news conference Thursday, Texas Deputy Attorney General Aaron Reitz elaborated on Holly’s story.
She was left at a church in Arizona, brought by a nomadic religious group, he said. The two women who dropped off Holly wore white robes, were barefoot and indicated their religious beliefs included the separation of male and female members, practicing vegetarian habits and not using or wearing leather goods. Reitz added that they were known to have traveled around the southwestern United States, including Arizona, California and possibly Texas.
In January 1981, the families of the couple received a call from a “Sister Susan” who said she was calling on behalf of the couple, wanting to return their car to their family because they were joining the group, giving up all of their possessions and no longer wanted contact with family, Reitz said.
The religious group asked for money to return the car to Florida, to which the families agreed. When they met in Florida to retrieve the car, police took the women into custody but no police report has been located yet, Reitz said.
The last time the couple had contact with their families was in October 1980. Their bodies were found in Harris County between Jan. 6 and Jan. 11, 1981, he said.
Holly has been notified of the identities of her biological parents and has been in contact with her extended biological family, officials said.
The cold case was solved by the Texas Attorney General’s Office’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit, the Lewisville Police Department, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
“At the (NCMEC), we know that with advancements in technology and the hard work and dedication of law enforcement, we can get answers, even after four decades," said John Bischoff, vice president of the Missing Children Division at National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, in a statement. “We are thrilled that Holly will now have the chance to connect with her biological family who has been searching for her for so long.”
The investigation into the murders of Holly’s biological parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, remains ongoing, officials said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Texas Attorney General’s Office’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit at coldcaseunit@oag.texas.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.