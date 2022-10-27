Those looking for a different type of Halloween experience this weekend should check out the 5o7 Events Halloween themed camping weekend at the Woodcock Woodlands Campgrounds in Palestine.
With a “Halloween” theme, those in attendance will enjoy camping, a costume contest, pumpkin carving contest, live music, as well as games and activities, with prizes given out for the best costume and best pumpkin. Prizes include a season pass for all upcoming events at Faire of Champions and a season pass for all the 5o7 events in 2023.
Live music for the weekend will be provided by Ghost Dance and Highwater Gamble.
Ghost Dance started in 2017 and describes their sound as Texas Black Dirt Music’ and Highwater Gamble promotes their music as a mixture of “greasy southern, alternative rock and stripped down singer-songwriter moments. Highwater Gamble will kick off the tunes at 5 p.m. Saturday followed by Ghost Dance at 8 p.m.
The $30 ticket for the event includes camping, optional entrance to the costume and pumpkin carving contests, a potluck dinner, the concert, as well as any and all other events and games that weekend.
Campsites are all primitive, but outdoor showers and port-a-potties will be provided. RV’s are welcome, but there are no amenities or hookups. Generators and inverters are welcome.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Friday and the festivities come to a close at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
This event is, BYOB and only open to those aged 21 and above, with no exceptions.
5o7 Events is a collaboration between friends Mike Champion, founder of Faire of Champions, and John Woodcock, founder of the Woodcock Campgrounds in an effort to bring something unique to the people of Palestine. Through 507 Events, Faire of Champions and Woodcock Woodlands host a special ‘child-free place to party’ camping event on the months with a fifth Saturday. According to the 507 Events Facebook page, each of these special fifth Saturday weekend events have a random theme and include games, potluck cookouts, live bands, ‘and people sharing stories and laughter.’
For more information visit the 5o7 Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086135506325.
For Tickets log onto woodcockwoodlands.square.site.
