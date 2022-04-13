AUSTIN — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fourth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer food benefits for Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals due to COVID-19, the department announced Tuesday.
The HHSC will receive $626 million in benefits to be provided to approximately 2.1 million eligible children in Texas for the 2021-22 school year, the release said. To date, HHSC has distributed approximately $6.13 billion in P-EBT food benefits to Texas families, it said.
"We’re thankful for the opportunity to continue this successful P-EBT program in Texas," said Wayne Salter, HHS deputy executive commissioner of Access and Eligibility Services. "These food benefits provide much-needed assistance to families and children impacted by school closures."
To be eligible for the 2021-22 school year P-EBT, a student must be certified for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program at their Texas school and have experienced COVID-related absences, virtual attendance or campus closures, the release said. The 2021-22 school year P-EBT is based on the number of days an individual student did not receive in-person instruction due to COVID-19 illness. Families will receive $7.10 for each eligible day, it said.
Receiving free meals at school does not automatically qualify a child for P-EBT. A student is only NSLP-certified with a school-approved NSLP household application and directly certified through programs like SNAP, Medicaid or TANF, or if they are enrolled in a Community Eligibility Provision school or Provision 2 school.
Eligible families who currently receive SNAP, and those who have received P-EBT in the past, will receive benefits on their existing Lone Star Card or P-EBT Card, the release said. They will be mailed a notice with information about their student’s benefit amount and do not need to take any action.
Eligible families who do not currently receive SNAP and have never received P-EBT will be mailed a notice with a claim code because additional information is needed to issue benefits, it said.
The pandemic has been especially hard on school-aged children, where in Texas, two thirds of children in grade 3 tested below their grade level in math in 2021, compared to half of children in 2019, according to UNICEF data. And economically disadvantaged students experienced greater learning loss in both reading and math, per Texas Education Agency data.
"The P-EBT program has strengthened our efforts over the past two years to ensure families and children across the state have access to nutritious meals,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. "Thank you to HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to secure these food benefits for Texas families.”
