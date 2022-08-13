GRAPELAND – With the 77th edition of Grapeland’s biggest annual event just around the corner, it’s time to start making preparations for parade entries.
The theme for 2022 is “Home of Heroes,” and promises to be an inspiring theme for everyone.
“We decided to open the interpretation of ‘hero’ up for everyone,” said Parade Coordinator Whitney Walker. “A hero can be a doctor or nurse, a first responder, someone serving in the military or a veteran. Even a superhero.”
That interpretive freedom will open a lot of doors for everyone, especially this year’s Peanut Queen contestants.
“One of the most difficult things about designing a float is when the theme doesn’t give a lot of options,” Walker said. “This opens up a lot of great possibilities on an element that the contestants are actually judged on. It just gives them a broader horizon.”
This year’s parade is slated for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.
The festivities will kick off with the annual Homecoming game Friday night, Oct. 14 followed immediately by the annual concert and dance in the park. This year’s concert and dance will once again feature local band Almost Legal. Saturday's parade will be followed by the carnival in the park and the annual Peanut Queen’s Coronation will be the finale of the weekend’s events.
For more information or to sign up to participate in the parade call Whitney Walker at 936-203-3305.
