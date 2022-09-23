The 84 East Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its annual fundraiser and barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 24.
“All proceeds will be used for the department’s operational budget and training fees,” said Tanya Fox, 84 East VFD Assistant Fire Chief.
Founded in 1982, the 84 East VFD covers 120-square miles, providing mutual aid to surrounding departments.
For a minimum contribution of $15 per plate, you will receive barbecue brisket, sausage, potato salad, beans, beverage and dessert with bread, pickles and onions on the side.
This fundraiser is dine-in or carry out at its station on ACR 385, the second entrance at Circle R Lake in Palestine. Follow the signs on Highway 84.
Please contact Tanya Fox to at 903-724-2610 to place your orders ahead.
They will take cash, check, debit and credit cards.
Donations can be mailed to 84 East Volunteer Fire Department, 207 Sherry Lane, Palestine, Texas 75803.
