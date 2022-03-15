The 84th Dogwood Festival annually draws more than 5,000 visitors to the area’s biggest celebration of art and music. This year’s festival is set for Friday to Saturday, March 18 to 19. The festival coincides with the delicate white and pink blooms of local Dogwood trees in Davey Dogwood Park, where visitors are invited to explore trails both on and off the park’s roadways.
The 84th annual Dogwood Arts Festival is organized by the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Ben E. Keith Distributing Company. Chamber Director Heather Chancellor said the festival is both family-friendly and fun.
“I want everyone to get outside with your family and enjoy a good old-fashioned day of live entertainment, artists, and good food,” she said.
The first event is 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 18 at a VIP reception inside the Dogwood Art tent in the Redlands Hotel parking lot at 302 W. Oak St. Works by more than 20 juried artists are on display and available for purchase.
Guests can meet artists Jeffie Brewer and William E. Young, who are both being honored at this year’s festival. Young’s limited edition fourth annual poster for the Dogwood Arts Festival is also available for purchase at the reception.
Guests can mingle with artists, enjoy adult beverages and catered hor d'oeuvres, and hear live music by Trey LaRoe. Tickets are $20 per person and available at www.dogwoodartscouncil.com.
The festival’s grand opening begins with a 9 a.m. parade on Saturday, March 19, from the Anderson County Courthouse through Historic Downtown Palestine. The parade theme is Flowers From Around the World.
Festival gates open at 10 a.m. with admission of $1 per person. Kids 12 and younger are free. The festival includes live music, art demonstrations, activities for kids, and more than 80 vendors and food trucks.
Live music by the Darrin Morris Band, Kate Watson and Junior Gordon is set for the festival stage at different times throughout the day.
The Dogwood Art Tent exhibit is also open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with no additional charge for admission. Art demonstrations near the tent include leather tooling, jewelry making, and glass blowing. Also near the art tent is a sampling of vendors from the Palestine Farmers Market, which opens the following week.
Internationally known sculptor Jeffie Brewer is narrating a trolley tour around the Main Street District at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Brewer was born in Palestine and currently resides in Nacogdoches.
Several of Brewer’s sculptures stand around the Main Street District to celebrate the 10th year of Palestine Art Tracks, the city’s juried outdoor sculpture exhibit. Trolley tour tickets are $49 each and are available at www.dogwoodartscouncil.com.
No visit to the Dogwood Arts Festival would be complete without a trip to Davey Dogwood Park in north Palestine, where visitors can tour the dogwood blooms in their vehicles or park, stretch their legs, and explore the park’s fairy gardens. The plots are decorated by individuals and community groups with biodegradable materials.
Blooming dogwoods are also visible on tours around Palestine's historic neighborhoods. See www.visitpalestine.com for information.
For information on the Dogwood Festival, visit www.palestinechamber.org.
